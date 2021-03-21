Pakistan court sentences two men to death for highway gang rape

Lahore, Pakistan Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.

The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convicted of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery and terrorism offences, according to a written order released by the judge in the eastern city of Lahore.

The woman was raped at the side of a highway in the eastern province of Punjab after her car ran out of fuel while she was driving her two children in September.

Protesters took to the streets saying Pakistan needed to bring in legal reforms and do more to protect women and children after a series of high-profile cases.

Fewer than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan, according to the Karachi-based group War Against Rape.

