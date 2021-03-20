A Virginia restaurant is giving away free meals, no questions asked

(CNN) Perfectly Frank's customers are a loyal bunch.

Last year, they carried the restaurant through the darkest days of the pandemic with donations. Now, they're carrying each other -- with donated meals.

The restaurant, a nearly 16-year staple in Norfolk, Virginia, has begun a free meal initiative to feed the community with meal donations from customers.

Anyone who needs a meal can go to the restaurant, pull a ticket off the "Franks for Friends" bulletin board and exchange it for a menu item.

Perfectly Frank's donation bulletin board.

"Maybe Covid hit them really hard, or they're in between jobs -- or maybe they're taking a meal for their neighbor," Tarah Morris, the owner of Perfectly Frank, told CNN. "We don't ask any questions."

