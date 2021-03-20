Ohio State player says he received death threat after team's upset loss

(CNN) After his team's loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Basketball Tournament on Friday, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell says he was the victim of threatening messages on social media.

The 20-year-old, who finished with a team-high 23 points, missed a free throw in the final seconds of No. 2 seed Ohio State's 72-75, opening round loss to 15th seeded Oral Roberts.

"Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I'm human," Liddell wrote on Twitter after the loss, with images of two separate threads of messages he says he received.

"Comments don't get to me but I just wanna know why. I've never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this," Liddell wrote. "This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I've felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus."

Liddell, left, missed a free throw in the final seconds of the game Friday against Oral Roberts.

In one message, a person wrote to Liddell: "You are such a f---ing disgrace. Don't ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do."

