Murder suspect in New Jersey admitted to killing 15 people in New Mexico, prosecutor says

(CNN) A murder suspect in New Jersey told police during questioning that he killed 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife, according to a prosecutor in court on Friday.

The suspect, Sean Lannon, is accused of beating Michael Dabkowski to death with a hammer in the victim's home in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey, along with robbery and burglary. Lannon was arrested as a fugitive earlier this month in Missouri.

Gloucester County prosecutor Alec Gutierrez told the court during a probable cause hearing that, during police questioning after being read his rights, Lannon admitted to killing Dabkowski as well as 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife Jennifer.

"In this Mirandized statement, the defendant did admit to the instances in New Mexico that would be homicides in New Mexico," said Gutierrez. "He admitted to the dismemberment of some of the individuals involved in those homicides. He admitted his efforts in an attempt to conceal evidence, I'll put it, in those homicides. And he admitted to killing a total of 16 people."

The Albuquerque Police Department previously acknowledged it was going to question Lannon in connection with four dismembered bodies found on local airport property on March 5 -- one of whom was Jennifer Lannon -- but no charges have been filed in that case.

