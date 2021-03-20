Attorney general: Michigan pizzeria owner continuously violated Covid-19 measures

(CNN) A Michigan pizzeria owner was taken into custody early Friday morning after she "continued to willfully violate the state's food laws, public health orders and a court-ordered Temporary Restraining Order" related to Covid-19 measures, according to the state's attorney general.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, 55, the owner of Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, was arrested without incident following a traffic stop in Ottawa County on Friday, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

MLive/The Grand Rapids Press reports that Pavlos-Hackney had defied a ban on indoor dining first imposed by Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services last November.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development suspended her food establishment license on January 20, 2021 but the restaurant continued too operate, according to the release.

An administrative law judge upheld the suspension in February, saying Pavlos-Hackney "knowingly has not complied with both local and state health department requirements that were established to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to employees, customers, and the community."

Read More