A 2-year-old boy died after ingesting fentanyl his mother bought, police say

(CNN) A Kentucky mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl, according to a news release from the Ludlow Police.

The mother, Lauren Baker, faces charges of murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance, the release says.

According to an initial post-arrest complaint obtained by CNN, Baker admitted to Ludlow, Kentucky, police that she purchased the fentanyl in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is just a few miles away over the Ohio River. She returned to Ludlow, the complaint says, where she gave two people some of the drug.

On Thursday, March 18, Baker told police she "took of a shot" of fentanyl, the complaint says, and took a nap. When she woke up, the 2-year-old was not breathing and the contents of her purse, including the fentanyl, were scattered about, the complaint says.

The boy's father returned home and called 911, according to a police news release. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release says. Baker was subsequently arrested by Ludlow police.

