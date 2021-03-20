Specter of civil conflict in Lebanon looms as economic meltdown gives way to violence

Beirut (CNN)In Lebanon, fistfights break out in supermarkets on a nearly daily basis. Long lines snake out of the few gas stations that remain open. Pharmacies have threatened to shutter. Gunfights inexplicably erupt in various parts of the capital. Angry demonstrators have blocked roads around the country, tightening an already stifling economic stranglehold.
The infernal scenes threaten to take a turn for the worse.
Increasingly, Lebanon's officials and politicians raise the specter of internal conflict. This comes just 31 years after the end of the country's gruesome 15-year civil war. That black chapter was drawn to a close by a modus vivendi that critics say systematized government corruption, culminating in a financial meltdown that has brought Lebanon, once again, to the brink.
In a statement to CNN this week, Lebanon's caretaker interior minister Mohammed Fahmi said there was a heightened probability of "security breaches such as explosions and assassination attempts" in the country.
That fear is echoed by many high-profile politicians who cite conversations with intelligence agents. In a televised speech on Wednesday, Iran-backed Hezbollah's secretary general Hassan Nasrallah also warned of civil war, drawing a bleak prognosis of the security situation, and calling on the country's fractured political class to band together to stymy the financial tailspin.
But on Lebanon's streets, that same political elite is overwhelmingly unpopular. Even ardent supporters of mainstream parties call for an overhaul of the country's confessional power sharing system, which allots seats by sectarian group. MPs publicly admit their failures, and some of them say that they, too, ought to step down. Leftist groups, such as the communist party, have called for an "escalation" in the country's popular uprising, which began in October 2019 with the aim of overthrowing the ruling class.
But there is little to no agreement about the future of governance in the country. A cabinet formation process has been in deadlock for four months over disputes between Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun. Hariri has promised that his future government would stop Lebanon's collapse and reengage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which last year stopped negotiations with the government over a bailout.
But Hariri faces the grueling task of ushering in stinging economic reforms at a time when his popular mandate has greatly diminished. The fledgling parties that have cropped up in recent years in a bid to replace the elite also appear to lack the political clout needed to dislodge the status quo.
That crisis of leadership has exacerbated Lebanon's financial woes on a spectacular scale. In its Fall 2020 report, the World Bank described Lebanon's economic depression as "deliberate."
The report details exactly what that means: A rapid deceleration of economic growth, a tanking currency, small depositors bearing the lion's share of economic losses, a stunning depletion of the country's resources including its human capital, and a poverty rate surpassing 50% in 2021.