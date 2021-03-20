Specter of civil conflict in Lebanon looms as economic meltdown gives way to violence

Beirut (CNN) In Lebanon, fistfights break out in supermarkets on a nearly daily basis. Long lines snake out of the few gas stations that remain open. Pharmacies have threatened to shutter. Gunfights inexplicably erupt in various parts of the capital. Angry demonstrators have blocked roads around the country, tightening an already stifling economic stranglehold.

The infernal scenes threaten to take a turn for the worse.

Increasingly, Lebanon's officials and politicians raise the specter of internal conflict. This comes just 31 years after the end of the country's gruesome 15-year civil war. That black chapter was drawn to a close by a modus vivendi that critics say systematized government corruption, culminating in a financial meltdown that has brought Lebanon, once again, to the brink.

A makeshift roadblock set up by anti-government protesters next to the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in Beirut's Martyrs' Square on March 8.

In a statement to CNN this week, Lebanon's caretaker interior minister Mohammed Fahmi said there was a heightened probability of "security breaches such as explosions and assassination attempts" in the country.

That fear is echoed by many high-profile politicians who cite conversations with intelligence agents. In a televised speech on Wednesday, Iran-backed Hezbollah's secretary general Hassan Nasrallah also warned of civil war, drawing a bleak prognosis of the security situation, and calling on the country's fractured political class to band together to stymy the financial tailspin.

