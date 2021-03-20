Spring, the most inspiring of the seasons (this year especially)

David G. Allan is the editorial director for CNN Travel, Style, Science and Wellness. This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project, to which you can subscribe here.

(CNN) As the end of the pandemic tunnel gets brighter and brighter, has a season ever better aligned with where most people are in the world right now?

Spring is the season of hope -- that things will get better after they were worse. The river will "flow again after it was frozen," Ernest Hemingway wrote of spring in "A Moveable Feast." Change is a-comin', and everything is going to be better for it.

"If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant," wrote English poet Anne Bradstreet. "If we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome."

Spring is arguably the most profound of the seasons in terms of its meaning, promise, inspiration and experiences. It is the season of new starts and ideas bursting from the ground like the return of grass, daffodils and cherry blossoms.

In her diary, written under an even more extreme and frightening lockdown, Anne Frank advised those who could, to "go outside, to the country, enjoy the sun and all nature has to offer. Go outside and try to recapture the happiness within yourself; think of all the beauty in yourself and in everything around you and be happy."

