Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, tests positive for Covid-19

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, according to government officials.

Khan is "self-isolating at home," the country's health minister, Faisal Sultan , said on Saturday.

The 68-year-old former international cricketer received his first dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The Sinopharm shot is the only Covid-19 vaccine available in Pakistan.

Pakistan's health ministry said it can take a few weeks to develop immunity to the virus after getting vaccinated, and has urged the public not to be deterred from getting a shot based on Khan's diagnosis.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork," Pakistan's health ministry tweeted Saturday.

