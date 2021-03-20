Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, tests positive for Covid-19

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is "self-isolating at home," the country's health minister, Faisal Sultan, said on Saturday.

The 68-year-old former international cricketer received his first dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The Sinopharm shot is the only Covid-19 vaccine available in Pakistan.

Pakistan's health ministry said it can take a few weeks to develop immunity to the virus after getting vaccinated, and has urged the public not to be deterred from getting a shot based on Khan's diagnosis.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork," Pakistan's health ministry tweeted Saturday.

The South Asian nation of 220 million people has recorded 13,799 deaths and 623,135 cases during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Read More