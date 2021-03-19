Watch astronauts relocate a spacecraft outside the International Space Station

(CNN) The astronauts on the International Space Station have already conducted five spacewalks so far this year -- and now they're going to relocate a spacecraft outside of the orbiting laboratory.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, along with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, will fly the Soyuz MS-17 capsule from its current port to another one on Friday.

The maneuver will be streamed live on NASA's TV channel and website Friday, beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins arrived on the space station in the Soyuz capsule after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in October.

The crew members will move the spacecraft from the Rassvet module, which has an Earth-facing port, and relocate it to the Poisk docking port, which faces space. Undocking will occur at 12:38 p.m. ET and docking is expected at 1:07 p.m. ET.

