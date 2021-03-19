Iceland reports a volcanic eruption near the capital of Reykjavík

(CNN) Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tweeted Friday.

"Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers," IMO tweeted.

Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has urged citizens to avoid the Reykjanesbraut highway on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula. The highway connects Greater Reykjavík to Iceland's Keflavík International Airport.

"An eruption has started at Fagradalsfjall. We ask people to stay calm and not under any circumstances go close to the eruption site or on Reykjanesbraut," the authority tweeted Friday evening.

"First responders need to be able to drive freely to assess the situation. Scientists are working on assessing the eruption."

