Expect spring to be even drier out west, says NOAA

(CNN) Saturday marks the first day of astronomical spring and the outlook is grim for the western portion of the country, where drought conditions will persist.

"Drier conditions in the Southwest US associated with La Niña and the failed 2020 summer monsoon have been contributing factors to the development and intensification of what represents the most significant US spring drought since 2013," said NOAA.

Dry weather is expected to linger into the spring, with below average precipitation forecast across much of the West. This will likely make the drought situation even worse.

One of the contributing factors to the western drought has been lack of snowfall. The greatest area of snow drought expansion has been in the Sierra Nevada where no large storms have occurred since the strong atmospheric river in late January. This has left almost all of the Sierra Nevada weather stations below the 30th percentile of snow water equivalent, and a few locations in the Southern Sierra are even below the 10th percentile.

But what is bad for some can be good for others in terms of snowpack. It's the ultimate dichotomy.

