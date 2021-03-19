Prosecutor demoted for moonlighting as DoorDash driver during work hours

(CNN) A prosecutor in Pennsylvania has been demoted after staff members in the district attorney's office learned he was working as a DoorDash food delivery driver during office work hours, according to Buck's County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Gregg Shore, who'd served as first assistant district attorney, will now work as a deputy district attorney, said a statement from Weintraub.

"The move comes after the office's attorney staff learned recently that Shore, a salaried employee, 'demonstrated very poor judgment' by working a side job delivering food for DoorDash and did so, at times, during normal business hours," Weintraub said.

In a statement of his own, Shore said that because of his "personal circumstances," there were times he "worked a second job delivering food during the COVID pandemic."

"I primarily worked the job at night and on weekends. However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times," Shore said.

Read More