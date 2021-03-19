Nearly half of Americans think Black people face a lot of discrimination, survey says

(CNN) Most Americans say that people of color in the United States face at least some discrimination, according to a survey published Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

new survey shows that 80% of Americans believe there is "some" or "a lot" of discrimination against Black people. Seventy-six percent say the same about Hispanic people, while 70% hold the same view about Asian people.

Pew said it conducted the survey between March 1 and March 7, before the killings of six Asian women in the Atlanta area this week.

Participants were asked to mark how much discrimination different ethnic groups -- Black people, Hispanic people, White people and Asian people -- faced, either "a lot," "some," "only a little" or "none at all."

Nearly half of respondents, 46%, said Black people face "a lot" of discrimination -- a number that has gone up from 2017, when only 39% of respondents said the same.

