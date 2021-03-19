Just one day after completing CPR training, a teen saves her friend's life

(CNN) With 30 compressions and two rescue breaths, 16-year-old Torri'ell Norwood saved her best friend's life, just a day after completing a basic life support class at her high school.

"I never would have thought that I would be the one, out of all the students in my class to have to perform it on someone," she said.

Norwood was driving three friends home in St. Petersburg, Florida, on February 20 when another driver slammed into her from her left and sent her car careening.

"We crashed in someone's yard and I hit the tree," Norwood said.

Torri'ell Norwood's car was totaled after a another driver slammed into it.

The impact jammed shut the driver's side door, so Norwood climbed out the front window. Two of her friends managed to get out of the car unharmed, but the collision caused her 16-year-old friend A'zarria Simmons to hit her head on the backseat window.

