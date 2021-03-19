Aliza Norwood, MD is an assistant professor of internal medicine and population health at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and medical director at Vivent Health, Austin. She is also a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) May 24, 2020 was the day my fiancé Dan and I had originally picked as our wedding day. Instead, we stood in the open doorway of his house in our sweats and laughed as a torrent of hail pelted down from the sky. The absurdity of a torrential hailstorm during a Texas summer on that particular day felt totally appropriate during those early months of the pandemic, when the whole world seemed turned upside down.

Dan had proposed to me in a beautiful palm tree forest in Chile in December 2019. We spent the rest of the day playing with alpacas at a farm outside of Santiago. We wanted to start a family quickly and planned to get married in five months, at the risk of giving people in the wedding industry whiplash. Feeling the time pressure, as soon as we came back to Texas, I frantically created spreadsheets, joined lines of jostling women at a bridal swap-meet (aka "expo"), and bought a lot of cheap, sparkly jewelry for the bachelorette party.

Aliza and Dan visiting alpacas in Chile in 2019.

Then, life as we knew it suddenly shut down, and the planning screeched to a halt as a Covid-19 lockdown began. Although it was obvious that a large May wedding was not a good idea, I was initially optimistic about the second half of 2020. "Let's be really conservative and postpone till November," I said confidently, while wiping down groceries.

As a physician, I felt like I had access to the best information possible. But the lack of data and guidelines at the start of the pandemic made it feel like we were steering a boat through a storm blindfolded. I remember watching an early 2020 Zoom webinar -- in which my university's foremost biostatistician showed us peaks and valleys of her pandemic projections extending into 2021 -- and feeling a wave of denial.

In the end, she was right. So far, we have rescheduled our wedding three times. Each time we were hopeful that conditions would be safe enough for a big gathering, but each time the numbers told us a different story. We contemplated a virtual wedding but didn't want to give up the experience of hugging and dancing with friends and family.

