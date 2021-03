(CNN) As details about the man suspected of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas unfold, the controversial concept of sex addiction has resurfaced.

Local law enforcement told reporters that shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long had "made indicators that he has some issues -- potentially sexual addiction -- and may have frequented some of these places in the past." Law enforcement also shared that Long had recently been kicked out of his family's house because of his sex addiction, which included regularly watching pornography for hours. Former rehabilitation facility roommates of Long's have said sexual addiction was something the suspect was being treated for and was distraught over.

But despite social acceptance of the term -- and the pattern of killers claiming it as a motive for their crimes -- sex addiction isn't an accepted psychiatric diagnosis.

That's because the "gold standard in terms of how we think of addiction" is determined by how substances, behaviors or activities trigger certain brain receptors and responses, said Dr. Ziv Cohen, a forensic and clinical psychiatrist and an adjunct assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. That is neurobiological evidence of addiction, which researchers have observed in people who gamble or consume drugs or alcohol, but largely not in people who have identified as sex or porn addicts.

For this reason, sex addiction has previously been rejected for inclusion in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , the handbook used by health care professionals as the authoritative guide to diagnosing mental disorders. People are still treated for or seek support for this issue, but experts have said there are other factors to consider.

Read More