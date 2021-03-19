(CNN) —

The only thing that’s bad about a weighted blanket is having to crawl out from under it in the mornings — but Gravity’s new weighted terry cloth robe, made in collaboration with design studio Modernist, means you’ll be able to stay relaxed all morning and evening and, let’s be honest, afternoon.

Gravity x Modernist Weighted Terrycloth Robe ($130, gravityblankets.com

PHOTO: Gravity Blankets Modernist x Gravity Weighted Terry Cloth Robe

The company previously launched a fleece weighted bathrobe that we loved — who doesn’t obsess over a weighted blanket you can wear around the house? With spring around the corner, the cotton terry cloth robe is a more breathable alternative to the warmer fabric without skimping on the plush factor: It’s lined with a super-soft velour so it’s spa-like on the outside and lounge-like on the inside.

The three pounds of weights can be found inside the collar for “deep touch pressure and stimulation,” but if you ever want to take them out and just wear the robe weightless, you can do that too. And trust, the weighted sensation is super-relaxing. It doesn’t feel too heavy, and our reviewer found wearing the fleece weighted robe like “being wrapped up in a warm hug.” It seems like the terry cloth take will be similar.

The $130 Gravity x Modernist Weighted Terrycloth Robe comes in white, and it’s available in sizes S through XL. Be sure to snag your size before this plush drop sells out.