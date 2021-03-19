As Covid-19 deaths soar in Brazil, Bolsonaro says there's a 'war' against him

Sao Paulo (CNN) More than 45,000 people have been killed in Brazil by the pandemic in the past month, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says there's a "war" against him personally.

In the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, intensive care units are 95% full. Fifteen other state capitals are similarly verging on collapse, with ICU occupancy over 90% -- a deluge of hospitalizations that has accompanied a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Here it became a war against the President. It seems that people only die of Covid," Bolsonaro, who wasn't wearing a mask, told supporters outside the presidential palace on Thursday.

"The hospitals are 90% occupied. But we need to find out how many are from Covid and how many are from other illnesses," he said.

