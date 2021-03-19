As Covid-19 deaths soar in Brazil, Bolsonaro says there's a 'war' against him

Sao Paulo (CNN) More than 45,000 people have been killed in Brazil by the pandemic in the past month, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says there's a "war" against him personally.

In the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, intensive care units are 95% full. Fifteen other state capitals are similarly verging on collapse, with ICU occupancy over 90% -- a deluge of hospitalizations that has accompanied a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

While Covid-19 cases are beginning to plateau or decline in many countries, Brazil is reporting record daily numbers. Just on Wednesday the country saw its largest daily jump in cases since the start of the pandemic -- 90,303 new cases.

"Here it became a war against the President. It seems that people only die of Covid," Bolsonaro, who wasn't wearing a mask, told supporters outside the presidential palace on Thursday.

"The hospitals are 90% occupied. But we need to find out how many are from Covid and how many are from other illnesses," he said.

