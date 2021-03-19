Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in Friday as the country's first female president, two days after the death of President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent Covid-19 skeptics, was announced.

Hassan took the oath at the statehouse in the city of Dar es Salaam in a televised ceremony on state TV. Few in the full room were wearing face coverings.

In an address shortly after she was sworn in, Hassan said Magufuli's body would be moved to several locations around the country over the next few days for private and public farewell events.

He will then be laid to rest in his hometown, Chato, on March 25, she said.

Hassan announced the death of Magufuli, age 61, in a televised address Wednesday in which she said he "died of a heart ailment that he has battled for over 10 years."

Read More