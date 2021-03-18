Hear the Perseverance rover's wheels crunch across the Martian surface

Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on Thursday, March 4.
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.