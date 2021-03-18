San Francisco police increase patrols following new assaults against Asian Americans

(CNN) The San Francisco Police Department is increasing patrols in predominately Asian neighborhoods following an "alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence in recent weeks" in the Bay Area, the department said.

On Wednesday, a man and a woman, both of Asian descent, were assaulted in San Francisco in separate attacks by the same alleged suspect, police said.

Separately, three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault and robbery of an Asian American man last month inside a San Francisco laundromat.

The police patrols are being increased in coordination with local Asian American and Pacific Islander community organizations, the department said Wednesday.

Violence toward Asian Americans has spiked nationwide, coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic. Several unprovoked attacks against elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area this year led, in part, to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office creating a special response unit focused on crimes against Asians, particularly older Asians.