(CNN) At least 10 suspected anti-Asian hate crimes have been committed in New York City between January 1 and March 14 this year, according to statistics from the New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force.

NYPD officers hand out information about hate crimes in Asian communities after mass shootings in Atlanta left 8 dead, including 6 Asian Americans, on March 17, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news briefing Wednesday there was "a major deployment of NYPD counterterrorism forces" in prominent Asian communities, noting "wherever we get any reports of concern we're going to make sure to have real strong presence."

Three recent possible hate crimes are under investigation

Several recent incidents in New York are being investigated as possible hate crimes by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force and Asian Hate Crime Task Force, according to police.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, a man in his 20's approached a 41-year-old Asian woman at Eighth Avenue and West 37th Avenue in Midtown NYC, according to the NYPD.

The man poured a liquid on the woman's neck and the packages she was carrying, according to the police. The woman claims the man told her to "go back to China" before he left the scene.

The woman, who was uninjured, reported the attack to the NYPD, police confirmed. The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

NYPD officers are increasing their outreach to Asian communities after a spike in anti-Asian violence

In another incident on Sunday, a 25-year-old woman told the NYPD she was waiting to cross the street near East 22nd Street and First Avenue when a female suspect approached her and said, "you aren't from around here ... go back to China" which the victim told police made her "fearful for her safety" and caused "annoyance and alarm."

Then, the same suspect told a 31-year-old man to "Go back to communist China" which caused him to feel "annoyed harassed and alarmed," police told CNN. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incidents.

The NYPD additionally reported an incident on February 15 when a 27-year-old man says he was pushed by an unknown individual while heading to his car.

The alleged victim asked why he was pushed, police said, and the suspect made "anti Asian (sic) statements and punched the victim in the face." The NYPD's Asian Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.