Here's how unhoused people can get the $1,400 stimulus check -- and how others can help

(CNN) As the third round of stimulus payments goes out, many Americans are obsessively checking their bank accounts. But more than half a million people in the US might not have a bank account to eye or a mailbox to open -- or even a check on the way.

People experiencing homelessness are at risk of not receiving the latest payment at all.

It's not an eligibility issue. It's about access.

The full $1,400 payment should go to any individual who earns less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn less than $112,500, and married couples who earn less than $150,000.

But because the government uses tax information to identify and send payments, many unhoused people who don't file taxes because of their low income are left out.