Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt has died at age 80

(CNN) Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt died Wednesday morning at age 80, according to his son, Russ Hoyt. He passed peacefully in his sleep due to heart failure, his son said.

Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, became Boston Marathon legends after their first run in 1980, during which the dad pushed Rick in a custom racing chair, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The two completed a total of 32 Boston Marathons together, including a final finish in 2014, the association added.

Dick Hoyt poses for a photo beside his son and running team partner Rick, right, during media activities in Boston on April 17, 2015

"Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots' Day for more than three decades," the association said in a statement.

"He was not only a fan favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston," it added.

