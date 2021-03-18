Our aversion to a 'return to normal' goes beyond just the office. Here's why

(CNN) As indoor dining reopened in my town, I watched three 20-something women shriek and gossip over zinfandel in a local restaurant. I was there, briefly, in my N95 mask to pick up my takeout.

It occurred to me in that moment, that for as much as I missed dining in at restaurants, I didn't miss that. I didn't want to be at the table next to loud people, even when their aerosols no longer contained a deadly contagion.

There is a chance to reset

To be clear, I want the pandemic to be over, but there are so many things I don't want to go back to. Coworkers sneezing in open workspaces, for instance. Crowded weekend malls. Obligatory birthday brunches. Or cocktail hours of any kind where we have to mingle and make small talk with strangers. One of the silver linings of forced social distancing has been the chance to reset -- to hold close those we consider dear and gladly forgo having to dish excuses to everyone else.

Who's looking forward to coworkers sneezing in the office? Nobody.

"I never want to go back to what normal used to mean," said Tori Neville, a communications professional who has been working from her Hudson Valley, New York, home since the pandemic hit last year. "I love working from home and not having to do things just to show face. My life is so calm, my anxiety is way down. I'm more connected to my family and to myself. My focus is clearer than ever."

Read More