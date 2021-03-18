Spain approves euthanasia law

Madrid (CNN) Spain approved a law permitting euthanasia on Thursday by a 202 to 141 vote in parliament, making it the fourth European Union country to do so.

"Today, a majority of parliament has borne witness to people who are ill who have been clamoring for years for this right," Socialist Party MP Maria Luisa Carcedo said during the final debate.

She cited the case of Ramon Sampedro, a paralyzed Spaniard who recorded his assisted suicide in 1998, a story later told in the Oscar-winning 2004 movie, "The Sea Inside."

Spain's euthanasia law permits people who have "serious, chronic illness with no chance of recovery and with unbearable suffering" to request assistance from a doctor to end their life, according to the bill posted on parliament's website.

The law, due to take effect in three months, would stop the current potential jail terms for people who help another to end their life. Doctors will not be required to participate in ending a person's life

