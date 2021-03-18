CNN 10 - March 19, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 19, 2021

BLURBS

1. What is the University of California-Davis doing to discourage students from traveling during spring break?

2. What nation in southeast Asia recently saw a flare-up of violence during ongoing protests of a recent military coup?

3. What nation is concerned about violence, damage to its factories, and injuries to its civilians in the country named in question 2?

Read More