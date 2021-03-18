CNN 10 - March 19, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
March 19, 2021
BLURBS
1. What is the University of California-Davis doing to discourage students from traveling during spring break?
2. What nation in southeast Asia recently saw a flare-up of violence during ongoing protests of a recent military coup?
3. What nation is concerned about violence, damage to its factories, and injuries to its civilians in the country named in question 2?
4. What European nation, which was the first Western democracy to go into lockdown last year, recently enacted another lockdown for most of its population?
5. What river, which forms a natural border between Mexico and the U.S., has seen an increase in migrants trying to cross the border illegally?
6. Between spring 2020 and spring 2021, the U.S. saw an estimated 2.9 percent decrease in what, according to the National Student Clearinghouse?
7. Name the street in New York City that has been hosting plays for centuries but that hasn't been shut down for a full year since the Revolutionary War.
8. What American humanitarian group reported that 20 percent of the blood donations it recently received from unvaccinated people contained antibodies for coronavirus?
9. Near what body of water did researchers recently find book fragments from the Biblical prophets Zechariah and Nahum?
10. According to a new scientific theory, an interstellar object that passed through our solar system in 2017 was actually a what?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10