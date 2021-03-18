(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find exclusive savings on sleep needs from brands like Adore Me, Prive Reveau and Apollo Neruo. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Lunya Lunya

If you’ve been coveting Lunya’s washable silk sleepwear (or any of the brand’s other luxe pajamas or loungewear), now’s the time to finally buy your own. First-time Lunya shoppers can take $20 off their purchase of $100 or more with code CNNSLEEP this week only. We’re partial to the Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set, but no matter what you choose, your nighttime routine just got more high fashion.

PHOTO: Prive Reveau Prive Reveau

Harsh blue light from your phone or TV might be keeping you up. Instead of giving up your devices, try incorporating a pair of blue light-blocking glasses into your bedtime routine. When you use code CNNSLEEP at Prive Reveau, you can take 20% off the brand’s trendy pairs, not to mention the other frames sold on the site.

Loftie

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device for 15% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a nightlight and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features.

PHOTO: Adore Me Adore Me

No matter which pajama style you gravitate toward, Adore Me has a bedtime look that you’ll love wearing. Use code CNNSLEEP to take 20% off your order of any sleep category item, including loungewear essentials, cami sets, slips and more.

PHOTO: Apollo Neruo Apollo Neruo

Apollo is a wearable wellness device that uses gentle vibrations to help your body recover from stress. Backed by scientific research, it’s been shown to improve your body’s ability to relax and fall asleep, and now, you can take 10% off an Apollo of your own with code CNNSLEEP — a discount that’s enough to make you positively drowsy.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep Exclusive Deals

PHOTO: iStock

This week, Underscored is all about helping you find the products you need to get the best night of shut-eye ever — and to ensure you won’t lose sleep over how much you’re spending, we’ve secured exclusive savings from some of the best brands in the business of catching zzz’s.

See below for more than 30 sales that you won’t find anywhere else, and rest assured, they’re the best offers you’ll find on the web right now, meaning each of these deals is the lowest price you can get for the products listed. Most require the promo code CNNSLEEP to apply the discount to your cart. And whatever you do, don’t sleep on these deals: They only run from March 15 through March 21.

Brooklinen

PHOTO: Brooklinen Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand’s Linen Core Sheet Set, which we dubbed the softest linen sheets of 2021, is 15% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout. These sheets come in six colorways and feel perfectly worn in and buttery for the most luxurious night’s sleep possible.

Crane & Canopy

PHOTO: Crane & Canopy Crane & Canopy

If you’re in need of new bedding, chances are you’ll be able to find what you need at Crane & Canopy. The retailer sells all types of linens, from sheets to duvets to quilts — not to mention bath towels — and this week you can take 10% off orders over $200 when you use code CNNSLEEP.

Boll & Branch

PHOTO: Boll & Branch Boll & Branch

Sheets are arguably the most important part of your bed — they actually touch you, after all! And now you can take 15% off your first sheet set from Boll & Branch, including the bestselling Signature Hemmed Sheets, with code CNNSLEEP. With a super-soft sateen weave and lightweight feel, they’re the perfect sheets for any season.

Sijo Home

PHOTO: Sijo Home Sijo Home

If you’re looking for sheets that feel great for both you and the planet, opt for Sijo Home’s popular Eucalyptus Sheet Set, now 20% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout. Available in eight colorways, these 100% eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel sheets are made sustainably and with no harmful chemicals. Plus, they’re super soft and boast a cooling feel that hot sleepers will love.

Nest Bedding

PHOTO: Nest Bedding Nest Bedding

Get optimal rest with this deal on goods from Nest Bedding. Pillows, sheets, comforters, protectors and other sleep accessories from the brand are 15% off with code CNNSLEEP, so you can get everything you need to sleep soundly and save.

Casper

PHOTO: Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start spring off with a new mattress. Casper is offering Underscored readers $100 off the Original Mattress or $200 off a Nova or Wave Mattress with code CNNSLEEP. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by March 21.

Mattress Firm

PHOTO: Mattress Firm Mattress Firm

If you need a new mattress, chances are you’ll find it at Mattress Firm. The mega mattress retailer is home to hundreds of mattresses — not to mention other sleep essentials like bedding and furniture — from tons of brands. And now you can shop Mattress Firm’s full range of sleep-centric offerings with 10% off sitewide when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout. This promo code also stacks with other discounts on the site, so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal possible.

Nectar

PHOTO: Nectar Nectar

Nectar makes mattress shopping as easy as ordering, unboxing and unrolling — and now you can spend even less on the brand’s soft, supportive memory foam mattresses. With code CNNSLEEP, Underscored readers can save up to $400 on their mattress purchase, plus get $399 worth of accessories for free, including a pillow, sheet set and mattress protector.

Avocado

PHOTO: Avocado Avocado

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $225 off Avocado’s 9-inch Latex Mattress with code CNNSLEEP. This biodegradable model features 9 inches of organic latex, plus organic cotton and organic wool, three zones, four handles, bounce dampening layers and a low profile to deliver your best sleep ever, naturally.

Allswell

PHOTO: Allswell Allswell

You’ll get the best of both worlds at Allswell, a mattress brand that’s opted to combine trendy foam with trusted coils for a hybrid sleeping experience. Even better: All mattresses from Allswell are 20% off when you use code CNNSLEEP. Choose from four models, including the temperature-regulating Allswell Supreme and The Brick, made specifically for those who prefer a firm bed.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.