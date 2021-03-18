Australia's wildfires released as much smoke as a massive volcanic eruption, study finds

(CNN) Australia's devastating recent wildfires thrust as much smoke into the Earth's atmosphere as a powerful volcanic eruption, causing cooling over the region's oceans with potentially long-lasting impacts, according to the authors of a new study.

More than 10 million hectares of land burned and over a billion animals are Dozens of people died in Australia's 2019-2020 bushfire season, which was one of the worst on record.More than 10 million hectares of land burned and over a billion animals are estimated to have died , with many species pushed close to extinction.

Using data from two satellite missions, scientists found "record-breaking AOD (aerosol optical depth) levels resulting from smoke from the Australian bushfires that were injected into the stratosphere," according to the study, conducted by researchers at the Israel Institute for Biological Research and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

In the early months of 2020, smoke from the fires was carried 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) up to the stratosphere, the atmosphere's second layer, far above where commercial planes fly.

Aerosols in the atmosphere's lowest layer -- the troposphere -- have a much shorter lifetime, lasting anywhere from minutes to weeks. But there are no rain clouds in the higher stratosphere to wash out pollutants -- meaning aerosols there can last months or even years, said the study, published Thursday in the journal Science.

A plume of bushfire smoke in Karatta, Australia, on January 11, 2020 in Karatta, Australia.

Read More