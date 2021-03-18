South Korea president welcomes 'return of diplomacy' in first meeting with top US diplomat

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's President Moon Jae-in welcomed the "return of diplomacy and alliance" with the United States and reiterated the goal of denuclearizing North Korea, during his first meeting with senior Biden administration officials on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been in Seoul meeting their counterparts since Wednesday, after stopping in Tokyo, in the first international trip by Biden Cabinet officials since the inauguration.

Speaking at the Presidential Blue House, Moon congratulated Blinken and Austin on their roles in the new administration, and said he looked "forward to US leadership in the midst of complex crises."

"Having been a partner for seven decades, sharing values and philosophy on democracy and human rights, ROK (the Republic of Korea) and the US will continue to act together on shared challenges, including a thorough cooperation for a complete denuclearization and permanent peace in the Korean Peninsula," he said.

He also praised the "rapidly stabilizing" pandemic situation and vaccine rollout in the US, and said the two countries' alliance was "strengthening as the linchpin of peace and prosperity" in the region.

