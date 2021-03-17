Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN

Updated 8:51 PM ET, Wed March 17, 2021

To move critically endangered black rhinos away from poaching hotspots, conservationists sometimes airlift them upside down. While it might look uncomfortable, a &lt;a href=&quot;https://meridian.allenpress.com/jwd/article-abstract/doi/10.7589/2019-08-202/451340/THE-PULMONARY-AND-METABOLIC-EFFECTS-OF-SUSPENSION&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recent study&lt;/a&gt; has revealed that this practice is better for rhino health than lying them down on stretchers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Scroll through the gallery to learn more about upside-down rhino translocation.&lt;/strong&gt;
Scroll through the gallery to learn more about upside-down rhino translocation.
Robin Radcliffe (left) and his team from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine suspended 12 black rhinos upside down to monitor the impact on their health. They were surprised to find that rhinos have higher blood oxygen levels when upside down, compared to lying on their side.
This is good news for conservationists, as lying on a stretcher is a more costly, difficult and time-consuming way to move rhinos by air.
Strapping the ropes to the rhino&#39;s legs for an upside-down airlift translocation takes just minutes, says Radcliffe -- much faster than the alternative stretcher method.
But the most common way to move rhinos is still by truck. Jacques Flamand (pictured) says airlifts are only used to remove rhinos from remote areas. Once they&#39;re in an accessible location, the rest of the journey will be made by road.
Whether moving by road or air, the rhino needs to be sedated. A small helicopter darts the rhino with a tranquilizer that&#39;s 1,000 times stronger than morphine.