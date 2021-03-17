Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation
Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation
Robin Radcliffe (left) and his team from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine suspended 12 black rhinos upside down to monitor the impact on their health. They were surprised to find that rhinos have higher blood oxygen levels when upside down, compared to lying on their side.
Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation
This is good news for conservationists, as lying on a stretcher is a more costly, difficult and time-consuming way to move rhinos by air.
Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation
Strapping the ropes to the rhino's legs for an upside-down airlift translocation takes just minutes, says Radcliffe -- much faster than the alternative stretcher method.
Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation
But the most common way to move rhinos is still by truck. Jacques Flamand (pictured) says airlifts are only used to remove rhinos from remote areas. Once they're in an accessible location, the rest of the journey will be made by road.