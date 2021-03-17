Why airlifting rhinos upside down is critical to conservation

Robin Radcliffe (left) and his team from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine suspended 12 black rhinos upside down to monitor the impact on their health. They were surprised to find that rhinos have higher blood oxygen levels when upside down, compared to lying on their side.