First images of the 'cosmic web' reveal hidden dwarf galaxies

(CNN) Scientists have discovered a "myriad" galaxies that were of previously undetected. The newly found systems were observed with the world's most advanced optical telescope.

Cosmological models had long predicted the existence of filaments -- gas in which galaxies are created -- but no images had been captured of the phenomenon, except in the vicinity of quasars, which are astronomical objects of high luminosity found in the centers of some galaxies.

One of the hydrogen filaments (in blue) discovered by MUSE in the Hubble Ultra-Deep Field is shown.

Using a 3D spectrograph known as the MUSE instrument , installed on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, scientists have for the first time observed filaments of the cosmic web, revealing a multitude of "unsuspected" dwarf galaxies hidden in the depths of the universe. The instrument's moniker is short for Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer.

The cosmic web is the building block of the cosmos -- consisting primarily of dark matter and laced with gas -- on which galaxies are built.

Using the MUSE instrument, scientists studied a region in the sky called the Hubble Ultra-Deep Field for some 140 hours, over eight months. The area is the site where the deepest images of the cosmos had ever been obtained.

Read More