The Greek alphabet will never be used again to name tropical storms

Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
Derailed train cars lie on their side in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 29.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
President Donald Trump tours the damage in Lake Charles on August 29.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
A building sits partially submerged in water in Hackberry, Louisiana, on August 28.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
Rachel Ellis, left, and J'Nay Fitch salvage items from the AutoZone store where they work in Lake Charles on August 28.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
A person stands in front of a damaged vehicle near Orange, Texas, on August 28.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
Pousson's Laundromat and Barbershop is left in ruins in Westlake, Louisiana.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
This aerial photo shows a devastated neighborhood outside of Lake Charles on August 27.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
Maria Ramirez and her 17-year-old son, Jose Avila, survey the damage to their home in Orange, Texas, on August 27.
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction
Mannequins are strewn on the floor at the Hair Saga store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles on August 27.