49 states and territories have hate crime laws -- but they vary

(CNN) Hate crimes, defined by the United States Department of Justice, are crimes motivated by bias.

The Justice Department clarifies that "hate" doesn't mean anger or dislike -- but rather bias against people with specific characteristics like race, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion or disability.

The "crime" part is often violent, like an assault or murder. Property damage, threats to commit the crime, or even conspiring to commit the crime also qualify.

Some states collect data, but many don't

Forty-nine states and territories have hate crime laws -- but they vary.

