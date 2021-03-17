Robert Durst's murder trial will resume on May 17 in Los Angeles

(CNN) A Los Angeles judge announced Wednesday that the murder trial of millionaire Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," will resume on May 17 with the jury present.

Durst, heir to a New York real estate empire, left his jail cell to hear the ruling from Superior Court Judge Mark Windham.

The defendant looked frail and wore a green medical mask over his face, one strap dangling below his chin. Durst spoke briefly in a high, thin voice, much weaker than when he was last heard in court.

His lawyers confirmed Durst asked the judge about a letter Durst had written to him, but was returned due to an insufficient address.

The lawyers declined further comment on the letter.