(CNN) A lucky photographer captured an amazing shot of a giant manta ray that leaped out of the water as he was taking pictures of surfers from a Florida beach.

Rusty Escandell told CNN that he took the photograph on Sunday, while spending the day with family and friends at a beach near Officers Club Beach at Patrick Space Force Base, but he didn't realize it until he got home.

"I kind of saw a splash behind the surfer, but didn't think much of it," he said. "It could have been a fish, could have been anything."

Escandell had taken a burst of photos that showed the ray breaching out of the water.

"It was pretty amazing," he said.