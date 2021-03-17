Four people were shot dead -- including a 7-year-old -- after an argument over a stimulus check, officials say

(CNN) An Indianapolis man has been arrested in a quadruple homicide that followed an alleged argument over a stimulus check, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers were dispatched after a report of a person shot on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police found a woman who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, the release said.

The woman, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, told officers there were more victims, the affidavit states.

At a second residence, police found 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown. They all had gunshot injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

When detectives begun investigating, they learned the initial gunshot victim's boyfriend and father of her baby, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, was the person who allegedly shot all five people.

Read More