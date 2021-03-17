It's not Happy St. Patty's Day, but St. Paddy's Day. Here's why

Co. Galway, Ireland (CNN) Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no vibrant, green parades, group celebrations, or religious coming-togethers for a second year in a row in Ireland today.

The country is confined to the strictest level 5 lockdown with a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) travel limit. And while we will still be adorned in shamrocks, and landmarks across the world will turn green and fly the Irish flag, we have a little more time on our hands than usual, and there is something that we need to get off our chests ...

It's Happy St. Patrick's Day, Happy St. Paddy's Day, Lá fhéile Pádraig sona duit as gaeilge, or even Happy St. Pat's Day at a push, but Happy St. Patty's Day it is not.

On the Emerald Isle, we say St. Patty's about as much as we utter "top O' the mornin to ye" while eating corned beef and cabbage alongside a leprechaun minding a pot of gold and wearing a four-leaf clover in our lapel -- i.e., absolutely never.

(Correction: We say "good morning"; we like bacon or ham with our cabbage to make it nice and salty; we stay well away from leprechauns as they are vicious little creatures; and the three-leaf shamrock is Ireland's national flower with St. Patrick using it as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.)