Former Dallas Maverick Shawn Bradley paralyzed after car hit his bike, team says

(CNN) Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley was left paralyzed after a car struck him from behind while he was riding his bicycle in January, the team said.

Bradley released the details Wednesday for the first time since the accident on January 20 one block from his home in St. George Utah, the Mavericks said in a statement

The 7-foot, 6-inch former basketball player had neck fusion surgery following the accident and has spent the past eight weeks hospitalized and going through rehabilitation, according to the release.

"His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia," the team said.

"Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball."

