Fetishized, sexualized and marginalized, Asian women are uniquely vulnerable to violence

Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a spa in the Atlanta area where one of three deadly attacks took place.
(CNN)Of the eight people who were killed when a White man attacked three metro Atlanta spas, six were Asian women.

Investigators said it was too early to say whether the crime was racially motivated, and instead pointed to the suspect's claim of a potential sex addiction.
But experts and activists argue it's no coincidence that six of the eight victims were Asian women. And the suspect's remarks, they say, are rooted in a history of misogyny and stereotypes that are all too familiar for Asian and Asian American women.
      They're fetishized and hypersexualized. They're seen as docile and submissive. On top of that, they're often working in the service sector and are subject to the same racism that affects Asian Americans more broadly.
        The way their race intersects with their gender makes Asian and Asian American women uniquely vulnerable to violence, said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
          And those factors came together this week in a dangerous, and ultimately deadly, way.

          These perceptions are rooted in US history

          The perceptions of Asian and Asian American women as submissive, hypersexual and exotic can be traced back centuries.
          Rachel Kuo, a scholar on race and co-leader of Asian American Feminist Collective, points to legal and political measures throughout the nation's history that have shaped these harmful ideas.
          One of the earliest examples comes from the Page Act of 1875.
          That law, coming a few years before the Chinese Exclusion Act, was enacted seemingly to restrict prostitution and forced labor. In reality, it was used systematically to prevent Chinese women from immigrating to the US, under the pretense that they were prostitutes.
          US imperialism has also played a significant role in those attitudes, Kuo said.
          Atlanta police officers are pictured on the scene of a shooting at a spa in the city, one of three attacks that left several people dead.
          American service members, while abroad for US military activities (including the Philippine-American War, World War II and the Vietnam War), have a history of soliciting sex workers and patronizing industries that encouraged sex trafficking. That furthered denigrating stereotypes of Asian women as sexual deviants, which were memorialized on screen.
          All of those perceptions "have had the effect of excusing and tolerating violence by ignoring, trivializing and normalizing it," Kuo said.

          They've affected Asian women economically

          Those stereotypes also feed into perceptions of "Asian women as cheap and disposable workers," said Kuo. That's made them economically vulnerable, too.
          Asian American businesses have already been hit especially hard during the pandemic, fueled both by unemployment and xenophobia.
          Asian women, in particular, made up the highest share of long-term unemployed workers last December, according to a January report from the National Women's Law Center.
          And many Asian American women work in service industries, such as beauty salons, hospitality and restaurants.
          "The narrative gets lost because we're seen as the 'model minority,' where they think we're all lawyers and doctors and engineers, but look into it a little deeper and many of the women in our community work in frontline service-based sectors," Choimorrow, of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, said.
          Other advocates also called attention to the recent victims' employment situations.
          "That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence, and wh