London (CNN) "Where is she going?" an officer asks, pointing to my producer as she dives into the crowd around Clapham's bandstand just moments after London's Metropolitan Police begin to move in.

"To get our camerawoman," I reply. "Your cameraman," he corrects me.

"No," I insist. "We are an all-woman team tonight."

For a moment we eyeballed each other. He looked embarrassed.

I was indignant. And he walked off without apologizing for the remark.