London (CNN)"Where is she going?" an officer asks, pointing to my producer as she dives into the crowd around Clapham's bandstand just moments after London's Metropolitan Police begin to move in.
"To get our camerawoman," I reply. "Your cameraman," he corrects me.
"No," I insist. "We are an all-woman team tonight."
For a moment we eyeballed each other. He looked embarrassed.
I was indignant. And he walked off without apologizing for the remark.
It wasn't deliberate. It certainly wasn't dangerous. But it was dismissive.
And, given the setting -- against the backdrop of a women's protest -- it spoke volumes about the national conversation Britain finds itself embroiled in in the wake of Sarah Everard's death.
Exchanges like this happen all over the country, all the time, under less dramatic circumstances than the ones witnessed last weekend.
Whether on the streets, at home, or in the office, what these slights have in common is they erode women's agency in many aspects of their daily lives. The result: it's little wonder that when something as serious as a woman's safety -- not just her status -- is called into question, she often doesn't know where to turn.
Despite years of equality legislation, women are still paid less on average than men in the UK. They face barriers to their careers when they have children and have been at increased risk of redundancy during the pandemic, juggling homeschooling and extra housework.
The UK doesn't just have a problem with women's safety. It has a bigger issue with their value, which allows for a sliding scale of behavior with potential toxic consequences.
Society knows the problem exists, but for some reason, shrugs.
As we saw from Twitter this week, almost every woman appears to have their own anecdotes about previously unreported threatening or lewd behavior.
Those who doubt these stories can always look at the statistics.
A recent survey of 18-24 year-olds by the body "UN Women UK" claimed 97% had experienced some form of unwelcome intimidation in public. Yet convictions for rape dropped to an all-time low in 2020, as the gulf widened between the number of reported cases and those that finally made it to court.
In response to the ire generated by the Everard case, the government has cobbled together a rather limited set of proposals.
These include extra funds to increase street lighting and CCTV and -- most controversially -- placing plain clothes police officers around bars and nightclubs.
The plans -- coming against the backdrop of a sweeping crime bill that fails to mention the word "woman" once -- have been branded tone deaf by members of parliament and the public alike.
It'