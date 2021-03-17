(CNN) Often, these days, I find myself thinking about what Americans struggling to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic might learn from Dorothea Lange

Tess Taylor

Many people remember Lange as the Bay Area photographer who worked with the Farm Security Administration during the New Deal, photographing the living conditions of migrant laborers amid the Great Depression. Even now, her shots are iconic: White Angel Breadline, a relief and food line photographed outside her San Francisco studio in 1932; a careworn woman with three kids, taken in Nipomo, California, 1936, which came to be known as Migrant Mother.

Other Lange shots frame uneasy juxtapositions: "On the road to Los Angeles," shows itinerant men carrying their bundles up a long road under a billboard that reads: "Next time try the train." Lange also made poignant records of the tragic and shameful moment when Japanese Americans, a huge number of whom were minors, were forcibly removed from their homes and transported to internment camps. In fact, the subjects Lange photographed -- migrancy in the face of climate change, American internment, the fragility and beauty of the land that feeds us -- were eerily prescient.

A 32-year-old mother of seven destitute pea picker in Nipomo, California, in 1936.

There well may be a Dorothea Lange alive today. In fact, in another moment of deep American stress -- as we crawl out of this crippling pandemic and try to heal some of our festering divisions -- America has a whole trove of makers, documenters and humanists at our disposal, eager to bear witness and work toward repair. Lange's efforts remind me there is a lot American artists could do right now for the common and public good.

As we think about the upcoming infrastructure bills and the restorative efforts beyond them, it's worth considering how the cultural components of a new deal -- including ones like the widespread integrated arts programs that funded Lange's work -- could spur the economies of today, rebuild and stabilize communities and craft new records of experience by which America could recognize and reckon with itself. As Biden looks to heal and rebuild civic and economic life in America, there are a lot of lessons he could take from the original new deal efforts -- including the engagement of artists.