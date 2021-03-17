As part of the Covid relief package last week, Democrats approved an infusion of $1 billion
for AmeriCorps
, the umbrella organization for national service helping to support a network of more than 2,000 nonprofits, faith-based and community organizations. That, according to AmeriCorps' press secretary Samantha Jo Warfield, is the biggest single increase in the program's history, nearly doubling
the budget of the organization, and is squarely aimed at helping the victims of the pandemic and the nation recover.
National service is the rare policy that can both unite Americans in a common call and bring back communities decimated by the cascade of crises we now face. And recent months have shown what good AmeriCorps can do for our country.
In May 2020, as the pandemic continued to tighten its grip, over 800 AmeriCorps members
in Colorado partnered with the state government to help conduct contract tracing. Volunteers provided surge capacity for case investigation, assisted in referring patients to local public health entities and worked with residents to assess symptoms and provide information on quarantine measures. Sarah Tuneberg, a Colorado Covid-19 Innovation Response Team Lead, described AmericaCorps volunteers as "essential to assisting the State of Colorado and the Covid response" during an unprecedented time.
In Arizona, AmeriCorps members stepped in
to assist the Chinle Chapter Government of the Navajo Nation in responding to the pandemic. Native American communities have been hit particularly hard by the virus, both due to the underlying chronic health problems
many community members face and because many components of tribal economies -- gambling and tourism among them -- were devastated
in the past year. AmeriCorps volunteers, working alongside partnering nonprofits, stepped in to deliver food to families in need and provide essential goods to seniors.
All told, according to AmeriCorps' Warfield, tens of thousands of AmeriCorps members have given millions of hours toward Covid relief, reaching millions of people in their efforts. Since the pandemic began, AmeriCorps told us it has distributed 32,000 tons of food and provided educational programming to hundreds of thousands of students, both virtually and in-person. Alabama volunteer Eden Williamson said her work in educational support gave her "a chance to make a difference in the life of a child and see possibilities instead of limitations."
AmeriCorps says members have also been a lifeline to isolated seniors and a guide for those newly in need, navigating the complicated network of services. In Florida, for example, Andrea Kent delivered care packages to low-income seniors and facilitated "Lawn Chair" conversations with them. There, she listened intently to their concerns and made sure their needs were met afterward, often checking in after-hours to make sure they were feeling supported in a challenging time.
Even as we begin to see the light, AmeriCorps volunteers continue to contribute to our communities. In recent weeks, Warfield says more than 500 members are supporting vaccination sites in a dozen states, assisting more than 350,000 people at vaccination sites across the nation.
These stories of AmeriCorps volunteers during the pandemic are rekindling a dream that has appealed to many conservatives and liberals since the Great Depression: a dream that one day every young person in the United States between 18 and 25 would volunteer at least a year in service to community and nation.
Famously, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps
in the spring of 1933 with the goal of enlisting 250,000
young men to work in dilapidated parks and forests across America by early summer. At its height, in August 1935, 500,000
were enrolled. While it had flaws, the CCC became one of the most popular programs of the New Deal, eventually enlisting nearly 3 million
young men who bonded with their counterparts through public service.
Since then, presidents of both parties have pursued parallel ideas. John F. Kennedy started the Peace Corps;
George H.W. Bush gave us Points of Light,
a network supporting volunteer organizations across the world; and Bill Clinton created AmeriCorps.
Today, AmeriCorps allows
people of all ages to serve communities across the country, providing health benefits, living stipends, and educational awards to members in return for their service.
Importantly, momentum is now building on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue for a much stronger national service program. On Capitol Hill, a bipartisan alliance
of US senators — nine Republicans, eight Democrat