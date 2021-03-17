Is Guinness really 'good for you'?

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Wed March 17, 2021

Guinness, the famous stout beer, had among its famous slogans of the 1920s, &#39;30s and &#39;40s such health claims such as &quot;Guinness is good for you&quot; and &quot;Guinness for Strength.&quot;
Though you wouldn&#39;t rank it as healthful as a vegetable, stouts in general, as well as other beers, may be justified in at least some of their nutritional bragging rights.
Most beers contain significant amounts of antioxidants, B vitamins, soluble fiber and prebiotics, which promote the growth of &quot;good&quot; bacteria in your gut.
Guinness has a fair amount of folate among imported beers. Folate is a B vitamin that our bodies need to make DNA and other genetic material.
Moderate alcohol consumption may also protect against heart disease.
