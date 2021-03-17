Is Guinness really 'good for you'?

'Guinness is good for you'
Guinness, the famous stout beer, had among its famous slogans of the 1920s, '30s and '40s such health claims such as "Guinness is good for you" and "Guinness for Strength."
Though you wouldn't rank it as healthful as a vegetable, stouts in general, as well as other beers, may be justified in at least some of their nutritional bragging rights.
Most beers contain significant amounts of antioxidants, B vitamins, soluble fiber and prebiotics, which promote the growth of "good" bacteria in your gut.
Guinness has a fair amount of folate among imported beers. Folate is a B vitamin that our bodies need to make DNA and other genetic material.
Moderate alcohol consumption may also protect against heart disease.