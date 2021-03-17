8 eating habits that can interfere with sleep

Limit spicy foods, such as hot buffalo wings, as they can make it hard to fall asleep.

Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep

Drinking too much caffeine can affect your sleep.

It's not just coffee. Caffeine is also found in tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and chocolate.

That big creamy pasta or other heavy meal can cause bloating, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.